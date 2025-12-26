Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.79 and traded as high as $28.89. Chipmos Technologies shares last traded at $28.5050, with a volume of 3,978 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMOS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chipmos Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chipmos Technologies in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chipmos Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Chipmos Technologies Trading Up 5.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $201.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. Chipmos Technologies had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.78%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

Chipmos Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Chipmos Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMOS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 69,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 27,617 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 110.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Chipmos Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipmos Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChipMOS Technologies Inc is a Taiwan?based provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging services. The company offers a comprehensive range of back?end solutions including wafer probing, assembly, surface mount and final test services for memory chips, microcontrollers, system?on?chips and other integrated circuits. ChipMOS serves customers in the consumer electronics, communications, industrial and automotive markets by delivering reliable testing and packaging support to semiconductor fabless companies and foundries.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, ChipMOS operates multiple production facilities across Asia, including sites in Taoyuan (Taiwan), Guangdong Province (China) and Singapore.

