GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Down 68.2% in December

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,004 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the November 30th total of 22,051 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,114 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,114 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICLTF traded down C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$1.22. 42,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,589. GreenFirst Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$4.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.94.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc (OTCMKTS: ICLTF) is a Canadian integrated forest products company that specializes in the production of high-yield wood fibre. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company owns and operates two chemi-thermomechanical pulp (CTMP) mills located in Baie-Comeau, Quebec and Grand Falls, New Brunswick. GreenFirst converts spruce, fir and pine logs and chips into CTMP, a versatile pulp product prized for its strength, bulk and brightness.

GreenFirst’s core product—high-yield pulp—is used primarily as a reinforcing and bulk-enhancing fibre in tissue and towel papers, folding boxboard and printing and writing papers.

