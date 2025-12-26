Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.17 and traded as high as $8.33. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 458,230 shares changing hands.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.17.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.1215 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 17.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 55.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund during the first quarter worth about $92,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund (NYSE American: CLM) is a closed-end diversified management investment company organized under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The fund’s primary objective is to seek total return, with an emphasis on dividend income and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Trading on the NYSE American, CLM offers investors exposure to a flexible portfolio designed to capture income opportunities across various market environments.

The fund seeks to achieve its objective by investing primarily in convertible securities, including both convertible bonds and convertible preferred stocks, as well as common stocks of companies with favorable risk-return profiles.

Featured Stories

