Hemnet Group AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Short Interest Up 158.8% in December

Hemnet Group AB – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,092 shares, an increase of 158.8% from the November 30th total of 422 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,313 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,313 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hemnet Group Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Hemnet Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.95. 3,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,480. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.14. Hemnet Group has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $40.22.

Get Hemnet Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hemnet Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hemnet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Hemnet Group

(Get Free Report)

Hemnet Group AB (OTCMKTS: HMNTY) is a leading digital real estate marketplace based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company operates Sweden’s largest property portal, offering homebuyers, sellers and real estate agents a centralized platform for residential property listings. Through its website and mobile applications, Hemnet facilitates the search for homes for sale and rent, providing detailed property descriptions, high-resolution images and interactive maps to help users make informed decisions.

Since its founding in 1998, Hemnet has expanded its services beyond basic listings to include market analysis tools, pricing estimates and trend reports that offer insights into regional property values and sales activity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hemnet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemnet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.