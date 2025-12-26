Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hengan International Group Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,566 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the November 30th total of 5,777 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS HEGIY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,637. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hengan International Group has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of household hygiene products in the People’s Republic of China. Incorporated in Bermuda in 1997, the company has its operational headquarters in Jinjiang, Fujian Province. Hengan’s offerings span sanitary napkins, baby diapers, adult diapers, toilet paper, facial tissue and paper towels, marketed under flagship brands such as Sofy and Hengan. The group’s vertically integrated manufacturing network encompasses raw material procurement, production, packaging and sales to ensure rigorous quality control and supply chain efficiency.

Since its founding in 1985, Hengan International has grown to become one of China’s leading tissue and hygiene product manufacturers.

