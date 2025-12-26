Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.37 and traded as high as $4.80. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $4.7650, with a volume of 452,151 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GSM shares. Zacks Research downgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Ferroglobe from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $6.00.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $883.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $311.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.80 million. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferroglobe PLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Ferroglobe Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.11%.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,017,300.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is a leading producer of specialty metals and alloys, serving a diverse range of industrial customers worldwide. The company’s core operations focus on the manufacture of silicon metal, silicon-based alloys, manganese-based alloys and rare earth alloys, which are essential inputs for the aluminum, steel, chemical and electronics industries. Ferroglobe’s product portfolio includes high-purity silicon, ferrosilicon, silicon manganese, manganese alloys and various recarburizers used to enhance metal strength, durability and conductivity.

With production facilities located across North America, Europe, South America and Africa, Ferroglobe maintains a global footprint that allows it to supply customers on multiple continents.

Featured Articles

