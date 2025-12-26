Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.26 and traded as high as $9.66. Ecopetrol shares last traded at $9.6150, with a volume of 917,884 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EC. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.73.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.26. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EC. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Ecopetrol by 0.4% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 253,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 7.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ecopetrol by 11.3% in the third quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth $25,000.

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE: EC) is Colombia’s state-controlled integrated oil and gas company and the country’s largest oil producer. The company’s operations span the upstream, midstream and downstream segments of the hydrocarbon value chain, including exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, refining of petroleum products, transportation and storage via pipeline networks, and the marketing and sale of fuels and petrochemical feedstocks. Ecopetrol serves domestic demand in Colombia and maintains a portfolio of international investments and partnerships across the Americas.

In upstream activities, Ecopetrol focuses on exploration and development of onshore and offshore fields to sustain and grow hydrocarbon production.

