Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.77 and traded as high as $17.25. Flushing Financial shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 171,048 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on FFIC. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flushing Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a market cap of $575.64 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $54.81 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Corporation will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -73.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,895,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,078,000 after acquiring an additional 161,133 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Flushing Financial by 586.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,786,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 675,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP II L.P. purchased a new position in Flushing Financial in the third quarter valued at about $9,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Flushing Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Flushing, Queens, New York. Tracing its origins to the founding of Flushing Bank in 1929, the holding company was established in 2006 to support the bank’s growth and diversification. Flushing Financial operates under the Nasdaq ticker FFIC, delivering a full suite of banking services to personal, commercial and institutional customers.

The company’s primary business activities include deposit-taking, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage banking and treasury management.

