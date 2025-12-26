Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Up 3.3% – What’s Next?

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN) traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.9550. 422,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 594,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Western Copper and Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $600.52 million, a PE ratio of -296.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing one of the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits. Listed on the NYSE American under the symbol WRN, the company’s primary asset is the Casino Project, located in the Yukon Territory of northern Canada. Western Copper and Gold’s activities are centered on resource definition, engineering studies, environmental assessment and community engagement to prepare the deposit for eventual production.

The Casino Project comprises multiple porphyry-style mineralized zones containing copper, gold, molybdenum and silver.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.