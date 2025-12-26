Dole (NYSE:DOLE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dole PLC (NYSE:DOLE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.95 and traded as high as $15.13. Dole shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 239,572 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DOLE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dole from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Dole in a research note on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dole in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Dole Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Dole (NYSE:DOLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Dole had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 0.17%.The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Dole’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dole PLC will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Dole Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. Dole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 226.67%.

Dole declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOLE. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Dole by 175.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Dole during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dole by 311.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 80,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Dole by 4.2% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 28,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dole by 28.3% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 51,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the period.

Dole Company Profile

Dole plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruits and vegetables. The company’s product range includes bananas, pineapples, berries, grapes, salads and a variety of other fresh and packaged produce, sold under the Dole brand and through private-label arrangements. Dole’s operations span the full fresh-produce value chain, from farming and sourcing to packing, ripening, cold?chain logistics and wholesale and retail distribution, supporting both retail grocery and foodservice customers.

The company traces its commercial heritage to the early 20th century Hawaiian pineapple business founded by James Dole and has evolved through subsequent corporate restructurings and combinations.

