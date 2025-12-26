Eagleford Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eagleford Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,154 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the November 30th total of 90,974 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 567,128 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 567,128 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Eagleford Energy Stock Down 5.5%

GRUSF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 34,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,750. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $94.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68. Eagleford Energy has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $0.68.

Eagleford Energy (OTCMKTS:GRUSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter. Eagleford Energy had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 28.90%.

About Eagleford Energy

Grown Rogue International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis products in the United States. It offers a range of cultivars for consumers, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; strain-specific prepackaged flowers; and pre-roll pack products, as well as provides consulting services. The company sells its products through direct-to-retail delivery and third-party delivery, wholesalers, and processors. Grown Rogue International Inc is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

