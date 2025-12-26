Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 604 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert in a research report on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) is a Belgian investment holding company headquartered in Brussels. Established in 1972 through the consolidation of two family-controlled investment entities, GBL has evolved into one of Europe’s leading diversified investment groups. The company’s strategy focuses on long-term value creation through active ownership and stewardship, positioning itself as a stable partner to the companies in which it invests.
GBL maintains a broad portfolio spanning multiple sectors, including consumer goods, healthcare, energy, materials and financial services.
