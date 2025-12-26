Immunome (IMNM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Immunome (NASDAQ: IMNM):

12/16/2025 – Immunome had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Immunome had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $25.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Immunome had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Immunome was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Leerink Partners.

12/1/2025 – Immunome is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2025 – Immunome was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/17/2025 – Immunome had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $25.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2025 – Immunome was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/7/2025 – Immunome had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunome

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall purchased 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $149,053.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 860,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,623,552. This represents a 0.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Tsai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,217. This trade represents a 30.03% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 63,789 shares of company stock worth $1,353,940. 7.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome’s approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company’s lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

