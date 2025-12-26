Immunome (IMNM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Immunome (NASDAQ: IMNM):
- 12/16/2025 – Immunome had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $22.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2025 – Immunome had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $25.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2025 – Immunome had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $18.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Immunome was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Leerink Partners.
- 12/1/2025 – Immunome is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/22/2025 – Immunome was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/17/2025 – Immunome had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $25.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2025 – Immunome was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/7/2025 – Immunome had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Immunome
In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall purchased 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $149,053.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 860,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,623,552. This represents a 0.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip Tsai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,217. This trade represents a 30.03% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 63,789 shares of company stock worth $1,353,940. 7.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company’s lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Immunome
- Washington prepares for war
- Turn your “dead money” into $306+ monthly (starting this month)
- Nvidia x 1,000,000
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- The McDonald’s Secret
Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.