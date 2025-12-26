Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE) Stock Price Up 4.7% – Time to Buy?

Ryde Group Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.3416 and last traded at $0.3350. Approximately 11,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 64,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.3199.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Ryde Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39.

Ryde Group (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ryde Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ryde Group Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:RYDE – Free Report) by 311.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,272 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Ryde Group worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ryde Group Ltd engages in mobility and quick commerce businesses in Singapore. The Mobility segment provides on-demand and scheduled carpooling and ride-hailing services. The Quick Commerce segment offers real-time on-demand, scheduled, and multi-stop parcel delivery services. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

