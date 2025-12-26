SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Short Interest Update

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,680 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the November 30th total of 18,979 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 135.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 42 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 135.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAF remained flat at $7.25 during midday trading on Friday. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43.

SSAB AB (publ) is a Stockholm-based steel company specializing in the production of high-strength, value-added steel products and solutions. With roots dating back to the formation of SSAB in 1978 through the merger of three Swedish steelworks, the company has evolved into a global supplier of advanced steels tailored for demanding applications. SSAB’s portfolio includes hot- and cold-rolled strip, coated steels, quenched and tempered (Q&T) grades, heavy plate, and wear-resistant Hardox® and structural Strenx® steels.

The company serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, construction, transportation, manufacturing, and energy.

