NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Shares Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.72 and last traded at $50.1950. 23,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 44,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.81.

Get NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -2,700.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

In related news, Director John Alban acquired 1,000 shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.38 per share, with a total value of $50,380.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,380. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXG. Cornerstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $3,919,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,697,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,830 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund by 63.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: NXG) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by investing primarily in infrastructure-related assets. The fund’s portfolio typically includes debt and equity securities issued by companies operating in energy, utilities, transportation and communications infrastructure sectors. NXG’s investment strategy blends fixed income instruments—such as corporate bonds and preferred stock—with select equity holdings to build a diversified income-oriented portfolio.

To pursue its objectives, NXG combines thorough credit analysis and sector allocation with active risk management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.