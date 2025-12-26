Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Down 64.7% in December

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,426 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the November 30th total of 43,691 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,491 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,491 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vivendi Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Vivendi stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,963. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi is a French multinational conglomerate headquartered in Paris, primarily active in the media, entertainment and communications sectors. The company’s diversified portfolio encompasses music, television, film, video games and advertising, reflecting its evolution from a water utility to a global content powerhouse. Vivendi operates through major subsidiaries and associated businesses, positioning itself as a key player in the creation, distribution and promotion of creative content around the world.

In the music industry, Vivendi holds a significant stake in Universal Music Group, one of the world’s leading music enterprises.

