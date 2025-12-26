Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Trading Up 4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) shot up 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $19.8770. 3,086,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 6,987,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

ZETA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Zeta Global from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group set a $29.00 price objective on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Zeta Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 12,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $251,226.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 57,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,819. The trade was a 18.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 157,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 50,622 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Zeta Global by 146.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 26,858 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 389,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm’s mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta’s offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

