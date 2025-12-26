ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:ARKB) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (CBOE:ARKB – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.73 and last traded at $29.10. Approximately 3,147,033 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.