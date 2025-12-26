Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Sandoz Group AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.84 and last traded at $76.84. 2,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 29,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.40.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Sandoz Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.75 and its 200 day moving average is $61.80.

Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic medicines and biosimilars. The company supplies off-patent small-molecule drugs as well as biologic alternatives intended to offer lower-cost therapeutic options across a range of clinical areas. Sandoz emphasizes access and affordability, positioning its portfolio to serve hospitals, pharmacies and health systems looking to expand patient access to essential therapies.

The company’s product offerings span conventional generics, complex and specialty generics, and a growing pipeline of biosimilar medicines.

