Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Shares Down 10.7% – What’s Next?

Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.86. 2,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Klabin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Klabin alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Klabin

Klabin Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93.

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.55 million. Klabin had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Klabin SA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Klabin

(Get Free Report)

Klabin SA is a Brazilian integrated paper and pulp company that develops, manufactures and sells a range of forest products and packaging solutions. Founded by the Klabin family in 1899 and headquartered in São Paulo, the company’s activities span forestry management, pulp and paper manufacturing, containerboard and corrugated packaging production, and recycling operations. Klabin supplies both industrial and consumer-oriented paper and packaging products, including kraftliner, corrugating medium, cartonboard and specialty papers used across multiple end markets.

As an integrated forest products company, Klabin manages planted timberlands and brings raw material through its own supply chain into pulping and papermaking facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.