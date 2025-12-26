SIKA AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SIKA AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 125,926 shares, a growth of 159.4% from the November 30th total of 48,554 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,331 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 481,331 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SXYAY stock remained flat at $20.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. 14,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,491. SIKA has a 1 year low of $18.29 and a 1 year high of $27.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut SIKA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SIKA in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of SIKA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SIKA to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Rothschild Redb upgraded SIKA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sika AG is a Switzerland-based specialty chemicals company that develops and manufactures systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and in industrial manufacturing. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Sika is best known for its portfolio of construction chemicals and industrial adhesives that serve new construction, refurbishment and industrial production applications.

The company’s product range includes concrete admixtures and repair mortars, sealants and adhesives, waterproofing membranes and roofing systems, flooring systems, façade and structural bonding solutions, and vibration-damping and acoustic solutions for industry.

