Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 246,970 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 188,603 shares.The stock last traded at $17.3290 and had previously closed at $17.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Ping An Insurance Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping An Insurance Co. of China has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Ping An Insurance Co. of China alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PNGAY

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Stock Up 1.7%

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.26.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Ping An Insurance Co. of China had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.89%.The business had revenue of $49.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd., commonly known as Ping An, is a diversified financial services conglomerate headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Founded in 1988 as one of the country’s first joint-stock insurance companies, Ping An has developed broad capabilities across life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance and annuity products. The company serves individual and corporate customers with a range of protection and savings products, including life policies, auto and property coverage, commercial insurance solutions and retirement-oriented offerings.

Beyond traditional insurance underwriting, Ping An operates an integrated financial services platform that includes retail and corporate banking, asset and wealth management, securities brokerage and investment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.