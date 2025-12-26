IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Price Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.53 and last traded at $39.82. Approximately 6,975,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 26,197,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on IREN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IREN in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on IREN from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IREN from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IREN in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IREN in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IREN in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,228,000. Situational Awareness LP acquired a new stake in shares of IREN in the 1st quarter worth $20,500,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IREN by 1,444.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,652,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,579 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of IREN by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,032,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,842 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IREN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,025,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

