Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.81, with a volume of 15910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $948.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGB. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4,815.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,021,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,898,000 after buying an additional 1,980,117 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $864,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $19,153,000.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.