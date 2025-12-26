Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of Oxford BioMedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 15,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 7,110 shares.The stock last traded at $8.10 and had previously closed at $8.25.

Oxford BioMedica Stock Down 1.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99.

Oxford BioMedica Company Profile

Oxford BioMedica is a clinical-stage gene and cell therapy company headquartered in Oxford, United Kingdom. The company specializes in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of lentiviral vector delivery systems for use in treating serious diseases. Its proprietary LentiVector® platform underpins both in-house development programs and third-party collaborations, enabling the stable integration of therapeutic genes into target cells.

In its research pipeline, Oxford BioMedica is advancing candidates across ophthalmology, neuroscience and oncology indications.

