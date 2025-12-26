Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Grows By 467.3%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 312 shares, a growth of 467.3% from the November 30th total of 55 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Fraport Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FPRUY remained flat at $39.23 during trading on Friday. Fraport has a one year low of $27.87 and a one year high of $45.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.55.

Get Fraport alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fraport from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fraport currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Fraport

(Get Free Report)

Fraport AG is a global airport management company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. The company’s primary business revolves around the operation and development of Frankfurt Airport, one of Europe’s leading aviation hubs, as well as a portfolio of regional and international airports. In addition to airport infrastructure, Fraport offers ground handling services, security screening, retail management and real estate development within its terminals. These diverse operations aim to enhance passenger experience and maximize airport efficiency through integrated service offerings.

Beyond its flagship airport in Frankfurt, Fraport has expanded its footprint to airports in more than 30 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.