Financial Survey: Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) versus PMGC (NASDAQ:ELAB)

PMGC (NASDAQ:ELAB – Get Free Report) and Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PMGC and Swire Pacific”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PMGC $1.71 million 0.62 -$6.25 million ($16.71) -0.09 Swire Pacific $10.50 billion 2.85 $553.95 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Swire Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than PMGC.

This table compares PMGC and Swire Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PMGC N/A -80.35% -61.56% Swire Pacific N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of PMGC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PMGC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PMGC has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swire Pacific has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PMGC and Swire Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PMGC 1 0 0 0 1.00 Swire Pacific 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Swire Pacific beats PMGC on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PMGC

Elevai Labs, Inc., a skincare development company, designs, manufactures, and markets skincare products. Its products include Empower and Enfinity post-skincare procedure care serums for the face, neck, and upper chest regions. The company was formerly known as Reactive Medical Labs Inc. and changed its name to Elevai Labs, Inc. in December 2021. Elevai Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, and other luxury residential accommodations; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages hotels in Hong Kong and hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides flight catering and ramp, passenger and cargo services, and aircraft maintenance and modification services. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 222 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute beverages to consumers. The company's Trading & Industrial division markets, retails, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of bakery stores; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; and offers waste management, business consultancy, and financial services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Swire Pacific Limited operates as a subsidiary of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited

