Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 88,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc. now owns 33,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $145.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $147.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.76.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

