MBL Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,188 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IBIT opened at $49.46 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $42.98 and a 1-year high of $71.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

