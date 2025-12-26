Wallace Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Wallace Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,847 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,965,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,426,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,679 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4,627.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,910,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 43.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,388,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,991,000 after buying an additional 417,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of TIP opened at $110.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.09 and a 12 month high of $112.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the inflation-protected public obligations of the United States Treasury, commonly known as TIPS. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury inflation-protected securities that have at least one year remaining to maturity, are rated investment-grade and have $250 million or more of face value.

