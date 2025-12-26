Voya Investment Management LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,428 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.74 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.93 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities of between 1 and 5 years and are publicly issued.

