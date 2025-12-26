Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Shares Up 16.7% – Here’s Why

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 888,594 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 320,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

More Cartier Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cartier Resources this week:

Get Cartier Resources alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Market momentum: American Banking News reports ECR was trading up intraday, citing short?term buying that pushed the stock to recent highs — a move that traders attribute to technical momentum rather than company news. Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Up 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Market momentum: American Banking News reports ECR was trading up intraday, citing short?term buying that pushed the stock to recent highs — a move that traders attribute to technical momentum rather than company news. Positive Sentiment: Technical picture supportive: follow?up commentary (“What’s Next?”) discusses upside potential if the stock sustains above the 50?day (C$0.21) and 200?day (C$0.17) moving averages and if volume confirms the move — technical traders may view a hold above recent resistance as a buy signal. Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Up 7.1% – What’s Next?

Technical picture supportive: follow?up commentary (“What’s Next?”) discusses upside potential if the stock sustains above the 50?day (C$0.21) and 200?day (C$0.17) moving averages and if volume confirms the move — technical traders may view a hold above recent resistance as a buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: No material operational or corporate news cited: both pieces frame the move as market?driven; there were no press releases, drill updates, financings, or analyst upgrades noted in those posts to explain a fundamental catalyst. Investors should confirm company filings for any substantive announcements. Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Up 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

No material operational or corporate news cited: both pieces frame the move as market?driven; there were no press releases, drill updates, financings, or analyst upgrades noted in those posts to explain a fundamental catalyst. Investors should confirm company filings for any substantive announcements. Negative Sentiment: Speculative/volatile move risk: without a clear fundamental catalyst, the rally may be short?lived and driven by momentum or low?liquidity trading; investors should be mindful of volatility and the company’s small?cap profile (market cap ~C$108M) and negative P/E.

Cartier Resources Stock Up 16.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$108.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Insider Activity

About Cartier Resources

In other news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total transaction of C$58,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 439,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,940. This represents a 39.94% decrease in their position. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.