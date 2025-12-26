Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Update

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 294,699 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the November 30th total of 1,162,697 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 381.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 772 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 381.7 days.

Chinasoft International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CFTLF opened at $0.65 on Friday. Chinasoft International has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

Chinasoft International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chinasoft International is a Shenzhen-based provider of end-to-end information technology services and digital solutions. The company specializes in IT consulting, enterprise application development and maintenance, software testing and quality assurance, geographic information systems (GIS) and custom software engineering. Chinasoft serves clients across industries such as finance, telecommunications, manufacturing, healthcare and public sector organizations, helping them modernize legacy systems, build cloud-native applications and harness data analytics and artificial intelligence to drive business insights.

Founded in 2000 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2006, Chinasoft International has expanded its service portfolio to encompass digital transformation initiatives, including cloud migration, big data management, IoT platform development and cybersecurity solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.