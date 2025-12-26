Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Stock Price Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.3020 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 3,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.9983.

Federal Screw Works Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37.

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter.

Federal Screw Works Company Profile

Federal Screw Works, Inc (OTCMKTS:FSCR) is a U.S.-based contract manufacturer specializing in cold-headed fasteners and precision-machined screw products. The company utilizes automated screw machines and computer numerical control (CNC) equipment to produce high volumes of metal components with tight tolerances.

Its core capabilities include cold heading, CNC turning and milling, along with secondary machining and finishing processes. The product portfolio encompasses screws, bolts, pins and other custom metal components engineered to meet specific customer requirements.

Federal Screw Works serves end markets such as aerospace, defense, energy and industrial equipment, providing both domestic and international clients with engineered solutions focused on consistency and quality.

