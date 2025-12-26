Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Shares Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Shares of Carbon Streaming Corporation (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 2,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Carbon Streaming Stock Down 1.7%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -78.23.

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Carbon Streaming had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 24,852.70%.

Carbon Streaming Company Profile

Carbon Streaming Corporation is a Vancouver, British Columbia–based company that specializes in providing upfront financing to carbon credit–generating projects worldwide. Founded in 2019, the company structures long?term carbon streaming agreements whereby it purchases a fixed portion of carbon credits produced by a given project in exchange for early capital support. These credits can then be sold to corporate and institutional buyers aiming to offset their greenhouse gas emissions.

The company’s portfolio spans a diverse array of nature?based and clean?energy initiatives.

