Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading 16.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shot up 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 888,594 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 320,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Cartier Resources News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cartier Resources this week:

Get Cartier Resources alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Market momentum: American Banking News reports ECR was trading up intraday, citing short?term buying that pushed the stock to recent highs — a move that traders attribute to technical momentum rather than company news. Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Up 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Market momentum: American Banking News reports ECR was trading up intraday, citing short?term buying that pushed the stock to recent highs — a move that traders attribute to technical momentum rather than company news. Positive Sentiment: Technical picture supportive: follow?up commentary (“What’s Next?”) discusses upside potential if the stock sustains above the 50?day (C$0.21) and 200?day (C$0.17) moving averages and if volume confirms the move — technical traders may view a hold above recent resistance as a buy signal. Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Up 7.1% – What’s Next?

Technical picture supportive: follow?up commentary (“What’s Next?”) discusses upside potential if the stock sustains above the 50?day (C$0.21) and 200?day (C$0.17) moving averages and if volume confirms the move — technical traders may view a hold above recent resistance as a buy signal. Neutral Sentiment: No material operational or corporate news cited: both pieces frame the move as market?driven; there were no press releases, drill updates, financings, or analyst upgrades noted in those posts to explain a fundamental catalyst. Investors should confirm company filings for any substantive announcements. Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading Up 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

No material operational or corporate news cited: both pieces frame the move as market?driven; there were no press releases, drill updates, financings, or analyst upgrades noted in those posts to explain a fundamental catalyst. Investors should confirm company filings for any substantive announcements. Negative Sentiment: Speculative/volatile move risk: without a clear fundamental catalyst, the rally may be short?lived and driven by momentum or low?liquidity trading; investors should be mindful of volatility and the company’s small?cap profile (market cap ~C$108M) and negative P/E.

Cartier Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$108.47 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17.

Insider Transactions at Cartier Resources

About Cartier Resources

In related news, insider Nancy Lacoursiere sold 292,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$58,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 439,700 shares in the company, valued at C$87,940. This trade represents a 39.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cartier Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartier Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.