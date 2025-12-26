Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Zepp Health Corporation Sponsored ADR (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) dropped 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $28.26. Approximately 56,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 173,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.54.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zepp Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fundamental Research set a $64.37 price target on Zepp Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.37.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $409.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative net margin of 28.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEPP. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in Zepp Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,811,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Zepp Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,503,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Zepp Health in the third quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zepp Health Corp is a technology company specializing in the design, development and sale of smart wearable devices and health management solutions. Through its flagship Amazfit brand and the Zepp software ecosystem, the company offers a range of products—including smartwatches, fitness bands, smart scales and health-oriented mobile applications—designed to track key biometric data such as heart rate, sleep patterns, blood oxygen levels and activity metrics. Zepp Health’s integrated platform enables users to monitor wellness and fitness goals while leveraging cloud-based analytics for personalized insights.

At the core of Zepp Health’s offering is its Zepp cloud platform, which aggregates and analyzes data collected from its hardware lineup.

