Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY) Short Interest Update

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 330 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the November 30th total of 859 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 406 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

OTCMKTS BNCDY opened at $44.70 on Friday. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Banca Mediolanum presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum is an Italian banking and financial services group that operates through a network of financial advisors and direct banking channels. The company provides a broad spectrum of retail banking products, including deposit accounts, mortgages, personal loans and consumer credit. In addition to its core banking activities, Banca Mediolanum offers asset management solutions and life and pension insurance products through its subsidiaries.

The institution traces its origins to 1982, when entrepreneur Ennio Doris founded Mediolanum S.p.A.

