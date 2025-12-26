PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Trading 5.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.6842 and last traded at $0.6780. 127,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 211,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6447.

A number of brokerages have commented on MYPS. Zacks Research cut PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

The company has a market cap of $85.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $57.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter worth $1,287,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the third quarter worth about $897,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 35.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,342,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 870,521 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 46.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 826,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 261,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 394,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 234,602 shares during the period. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, traded on NASDAQ as MYPS, is a digital entertainment company that develops free-to-play mobile and social casino games. Its flagship titles include POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots and my KONAMI Slots, which combine classic casino mechanics with branded content and a proprietary loyalty program. Through the MyPLAY system, players earn virtual currency and loyalty points redeemable for real-world rewards, including hotel stays, dining and entertainment vouchers at partner venues.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, PLAYSTUDIOS was co-founded by industry veteran Andrew Pascal, who serves as its Chief Executive Officer.

