Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) Trading 0.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.48 and last traded at $23.3350. 6,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 9,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.32.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.85.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%.

About Hancock Whitney Co. – 6

Hancock Whitney Co is a regional banking and financial services firm that operates as a subsidiary of Hancock Whitney Corporation. Headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi, the company provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking products through its Hancock Bank and Whitney Bank brands. Its offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer loans, treasury and payment solutions, mortgage lending, credit card services, and online and mobile banking platforms designed to meet the needs of individuals and businesses across the Gulf South and Texas.

In addition to traditional banking, Hancock Whitney Co supports corporate clients with specialized services such as asset-based lending, equipment financing, and capital markets solutions.

