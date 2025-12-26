Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Down 94.0% in December

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 131 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the November 30th total of 2,171 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,613 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 43,613 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

Bureau Veritas stock opened at C$63.95 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of C$54.06 and a 1-year high of C$69.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.63.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas is a global provider of testing, inspection and certification services, helping clients manage risk, ensure quality and demonstrate compliance across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, the company operates under its OTCMKTS:BVVBY ticker for U.S. investors, while maintaining a strong presence on European markets. With a reputation built on technical expertise and impartiality, Bureau Veritas supports businesses in meeting regulatory standards and enhancing operational performance.

The company’s core activities encompass laboratory testing, on-site inspections, auditing and regulatory certification.

