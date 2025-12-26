WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:QHY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:QHYGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2637 per share on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This is a 7.6% increase from WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA QHY opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (QHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. QHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is issued by WisdomTree.

