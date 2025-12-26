Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $803,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,959,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.1% in the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $623.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $615.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.90.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

