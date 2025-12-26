Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. SK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter worth about $803,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 109,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,959,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.6% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.1% in the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $623.20 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $637.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $615.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.90.
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Technical and momentum setup is supportive — QQQ is trading near its 12?month high, the 50?day moving average sits above the 200?day average, which points to continued bullish momentum and may attract trend-following flows.
- Positive Sentiment: Broad tech strength lifted the Nasdaq 100, helping QQQ gains in recent sessions — TipRanks reports the ETF gained on Dec. 25 as large-cap tech led the advance, a direct driver for QQQ performance. QQQ ETF Daily Update, 12/25/2025
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. economic growth commentary supports risk assets — analysis noting the U.S. economy is doing well provides a favorable backdrop for growth-oriented, tech-heavy exposures like QQQ. Economic Growth In The U.S.: Doing Well
- Neutral Sentiment: Small institutional trimming — Dale Q. Rice Investment Management reduced its QQQ stake by roughly 6.4% (about 982 shares). The position size appears small relative to ETF float, so impact on price/flows is likely limited. Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears unreliable — a reported “significant increase” shows zero shares/NaN figures, indicating a data error; no clear evidence of elevated short pressure to influence QQQ today.
- Negative Sentiment: Macro and valuation risk could increase volatility — several market commentaries (valuation optimism vs. analysts, warnings about future market stress) highlight risks that could curb investor appetite for growth/tech and lead to periodic selloffs in QQQ. See analysis on valuation mismatch and market outlook. 2026 Market Outlook: Investors Valuation Expectations Are Far More Optimistic Than Analysts Ray Dalio’s Warning: We’re Heading For Challenging Times By 2029
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
