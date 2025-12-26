Norden Group LLC Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Norden Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 29,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 18.6% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 11.2% during the third quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $484.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 322.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. China Renaissance boosted their target price on Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.50.

Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

