Norden Group LLC Has $10.22 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Norden Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 29,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 18.6% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 11.2% during the third quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Stock Down 0.2%
Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $484.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 322.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. China Renaissance boosted their target price on Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $414.50.
Tesla News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analyst upgrades and price?target raises are supporting the rally — Deutsche Bank raised its target after strong delivery analysis and several brokers have lifted targets (some headlines cite targets as high as the low $500s). Deutsche Bank Price Target Hike Analysts Set $551 Target
- Positive Sentiment: Industry tech partners publicly praise Tesla’s FSD progress (Nvidia’s robotics chief complimented FSD v14), reinforcing the narrative that Tesla’s software/AI could unlock outsized future profits. Nvidia Praises FSD v14
- Neutral Sentiment: Driverless testing in Austin (including tests without safety drivers) is drawing Wall Street attention — this keeps the stock sensitive to any operational updates or regulatory comments but does not yet change fundamentals. Wall Street Attention on Austin Testing
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO Elon Musk posted a “joyful” edit to Tesla’s mission wording — a PR/branding move that can influence sentiment but is unlikely to materially affect near?term fundamentals. Musk Edits Mission Wording
- Negative Sentiment: U.S. regulators opened a defect petition/investigation into ~179,000 Model 3 vehicles over hidden/unlabeled emergency door releases — this raises potential recall, remediation costs and reputational risk. Reuters: NHTSA Defect Petition
- Negative Sentiment: Reporting indicates Tesla’s Austin robotaxi operation is much smaller than public claims, raising execution and credibility questions around the timing/scale of commercial robotaxi rollout. NYT: Robotaxis Lag on Roads AOL: Project Smaller Than Claimed
- Negative Sentiment: Competition and regional demand softness: reports show Tesla’s European registrations have dropped while BYD’s European sales surge — this heightens margin and volume risk in a key market. Tesla European Sales Plunge
Insider Activity
In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.
