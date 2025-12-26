Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 66.5% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $7,168,323.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,108,730. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $119,208.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 100,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,821.04. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 489,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,781,456. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $29.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 154.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WBD

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.