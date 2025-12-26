Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Increases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 141.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for about 0.6% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,118.2% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Arista Networks by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks stock opened at $131.13 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The company has a market capitalization of $165.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.70.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 39.73%.The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $1,024,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 25,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,672.56. This represents a 23.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $49,437.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,007. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 216,464 shares of company stock valued at $28,598,588 in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.56.

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

