Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Invests $797,000 in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advent International L.P. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.1% in the first quarter. Advent International L.P. now owns 804,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,819,000 after buying an additional 87,186 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 79.2% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 572,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,806,000 after acquiring an additional 253,163 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth $134,790,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 244.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 411,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,669,000 after purchasing an additional 291,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 24.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 403,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,039,000 after purchasing an additional 79,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carpenter Technology

In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $1,252,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,072.50. This trade represents a 28.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian J. Malloy sold 4,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.52, for a total transaction of $1,253,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 78,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,940,140. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 79,358 shares of company stock valued at $24,254,008 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

NYSE:CRS opened at $334.42 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a one year low of $138.61 and a one year high of $342.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.01.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.18 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRS shares. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut Carpenter Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $305.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRS

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.