Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Reduces Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. decreased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $480,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,088,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 28.1% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXON. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $870.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $840.00 to $610.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $893.00 to $753.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.71.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.60, for a total transaction of $11,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 249,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,874,805.20. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 2,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 103,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,030,580. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 65,540 shares of company stock worth $39,201,438 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $591.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 187.07, a P/E/G ratio of 135.77 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $601.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $702.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $469.24 and a twelve month high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $710.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.83 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

