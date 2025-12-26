Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Acquired by Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,033 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $27,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. SFM LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. SFM LLC now owns 126,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 306,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 454,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.66 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

